8th Pay Commission brings HUGE hike: Central govt employees' pay to rise from Rs 18,000 to Rs 46,260

Good news for central government employees! With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, a hefty sum will be deposited into their accounts! Salaries will jump from Rs 18,000 to Rs 46,260! Government employees' paychecks are swelling rapidly.

The 8th Pay Commission has created a lot of excitement among central government employees. There is a lot of speculation about how much the salary will increase after the new pay scale is implemented.

The National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) has also proposed a significant increase in the salaries of central government employees. Currently, emphasis is being placed on the fitment factor.

The fitment factor is an important part of determining employees' salary increases. The JCM has proposed increasing the fitment factor to 2.57, which is a big jump compared to the 7th Pay Commission's fitment factor.

If the government agrees to this, the salaries of central government employees will increase significantly.

How much will increase if the fitment factor increases? If the fitment factor is set at 2.57, the salaries of central government employees may increase by approximately 157%.

Currently, the minimum basic salary is Rs 18,000 per month. With the proposed fitment factor, it could increase to Rs 46,260 per month.

Similarly, the minimum pension could increase to Rs 23,130 per month. If everything goes according to plan, the 8th Pay Commission will be effective from January 1, 2026.

This will end the current salary structure, which was implemented in 2016 under the 7th Pay Commission. It is known that the government is now considering keeping a 1.92 fitment factor, which could bring the minimum salary up to Rs 34,560 per month.

However, if the fitment factor is 2.57, the salaries of central government employees will increase by approximately 157 percent.

