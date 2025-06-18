50 water ATMs go live in Chennai as Tamil Nadu govt boosts public services
The Tamil Nadu government has installed water ATMs at 50 locations in Chennai to provide free access to clean drinking water. These ATMs dispense water in 150 ml and 1-liter quantities.
| Published : Jun 18 2025, 05:11 PM
Drinking water
Drinking water is essential, especially with rising temperatures. It's recommended to drink 2-3 liters daily for digestion, temperature regulation, and nutrient absorption. Clean water, free from bacteria and contaminants, is crucial. While RO and UV filters are safe, many rely on tap water.
Free water ATMs
Many can't afford bottled water and rely on potentially unsafe sources. CM Stalin launched 50 free water ATMs in Chennai. The city receives 1100 million liters of water daily from various sources.
50 water ATMs operational in Chennai
50 water ATMs are operational in Chennai, overseen by the corporation and water board. Located in areas like Pattinapakkam and Saidapet, they dispense 150ml and 1L of free water, promoting hygiene and reducing plastic bottle use.
Safe water access
Water is collected, filtered (ultra, carbon, UV), and stored in silver tanks. IoT tech monitors levels, alerting engineers for refills. CCTVs deter theft and vandalism, ensuring continuous safe water access.
RO and UV filtration
RO and UV filtration ensures high-quality water. Each ATM dispenses thousands of liters daily. People use their own containers, reducing plastic waste. The project aims to expand statewide, focusing on public areas. Solar-powered ATMs are being considered.
