Adani University and IIT Mandi signed a five-year MoU to expand research and academic collaboration. The partnership will feature joint research, publications, academic exchanges, and shared resources to strengthen innovation-led learning.

Adani University and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to expand their research and academic collaboration. The five-year partnership establishes a structured framework designed to strengthen innovation-led learning and interdisciplinary research capabilities between the two institutions.

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Details of the Partnership

According to a media note from Adani University, the agreement covers several key areas of cooperation, including joint research initiatives, co-authored publications, and academic exchanges. Both institutions intend to provide students and faculty with access to broader resources and shared expertise through cross-institutional learning opportunities.

Beyond academic exchanges, the two organizations will explore collaborative research funding and co-host seminars and conferences. "The agreement covers joint research initiatives, co-authored publications, academic exchanges and internship opportunities. Both institutions will also explore collaborative research funding, co-host seminars and conferences, and develop short-term programmes including executive education, summer schools and digital courses," the release said.

Building Stronger Research Linkages

This five-year partnership is positioned as a step towards building stronger research linkages and expanding academic engagement across various disciplines. The move aligns with a broader trend in higher education where institutions collaborate to address complex challenges through shared learning models.

"The five-year partnership is positioned as a step towards building stronger research linkages and expanding academic engagement across disciplines. It is expected to provide students and faculty access to broader resources, shared expertise and cross-institutional learning opportunities," the release noted.

Integrating Industry and Academia

For Adani University, the collaboration reflects a focused effort to deepen its research ecosystem by partnering with leading academic institutions. The university stated that the MoU supports its objective of "integrating industry-linked learning with academic research, while creating pathways for innovation and applied knowledge."

The partnership is expected to facilitate a faculty and student exchange program alongside joint academic programmes. This structured engagement aims to foster an environment of innovation-led learning by leveraging the strengths of both the Ahmedabad-based university and the technical institute. (ANI)