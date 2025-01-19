VinFast VF3 showcased at Auto Expo 2025 | Check its specifications, battery and more

Vietnam-based VinFast showcased its potentially smallest SUV in India, generating significant customer anticipation.

VinFast showcased its global offerings at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The most intriguing is the VF3 mini SUV. If launched, it could be India's smallest SUV, potentially manufactured in Tamil Nadu once VinFast's plant is operational. VinFast is a Vietnamese EV manufacturer planning to launch cars in India.

The VF3, VinFast's smallest offering, is a micro electric SUV, positioned as a volume driver. With a 2075mm wheelbase, it measures just 3190mm in length. The VF3 boasts robust SUV proportions in a compact body. It features a rear-mounted single-phase electric motor generating 43.5hp and 110Nm.

The VF3 has an 18.64kWh lithium-ion battery pack, fast-charging compatible, and 190mm ground clearance. The spartan interior features a large touchscreen controlling most functions and ample storage. Despite its size, the rear seat offers decent space.

VinFast VF3

While the boot is small, Vinfast plans to enter India with CBUs initially, focusing on premium offerings. Models like the VF3 are expected once their plant is operational. Currently, the VF3 is arguably the smallest car at the expo.

