Manufacturers design tubeless tyres to trap air securely. The tyre edges stick firmly to the rim when fitted properly. This tight setup prevents air leaks. Many tubeless tyres use a special liquid sealant to reduce puncture risks. Mechanics fill this liquid inside the tyre beforehand or pump it through the valve.

The sealant blocks the escape route quickly when a small hole appears. However, not all tubeless tyres come with this sealant. The liquid also cannot fix big holes, sidewall damage, or severe punctures. Tubeless tyres still offer great benefits. The air does not rush out immediately after a puncture. Drivers get enough time to park the vehicle safely. Proper air pressure also ensures good grip and driving comfort.