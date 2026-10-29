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Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift: India's First E100 Ethanol Car Is Coming With A Bold New Look
Toyota is launching the Innova Hycross facelift in India on November 26. The popular family car gets major exterior design upgrades and brand new cabin features.
Toyota Launches New Car
Toyota will launch the Innova Hycross facelift on November 26. Buyers always prefer this premium family car in India. You can expect major changes in the exterior design and cabin features. The company might also introduce this as India's first E100 fuel-compatible model.
Customers are waiting eagerly because Toyota is bringing many new upgrades to the current Innova Hycross. The company is testing the car on Indian roads right now. We are getting new details about its design and tech features every day.
SUV Look?
The new Innova Hycross will feature heavy changes on the front profile. You will see a bold front look inspired by the new generation Toyota Hilux pickup truck. Toyota will replace the current grille with a large rectangular one.
You can also expect updated LED headlights, a new bumper design, and a revised fog lamp setup. The company will change the alloy wheel design on the sides. The rear profile might get tweaked tail lights and minor bumper changes. However, the overall size and basic shape will remain exactly the same.
Big Touchscreen Feature
Toyota is bringing some major updates inside the new Innova Hycross cabin. The current top variants offer a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The facelift model might get a bigger and wider display. Reports suggest it will be a 12.3-inch screen.
The hybrid variants will likely get a fully digital instrument cluster, better connectivity options, and an updated 360-degree camera. You can also expect ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable seats, and premium cabin materials.
Engine Details
Toyota will not make major changes to the engine since this is a facelift model. The current Innova Hycross offers two options: a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre strong hybrid powertrain.
The petrol engine produces 173 hp power and 204 Nm torque. Toyota pairs this with a CVT automatic gearbox. The strong hybrid engine combines the petrol motor with an electric motor. This setup delivers 184 hp combined power and uses an e-CVT automatic gearbox.
Will It Run On E100 Fuel?
Buyers expect Toyota to introduce flex-fuel technology with the new Innova Hycross. Reports suggest the company might launch an E85 flex-fuel hybrid model. This engine can run on petrol mixed with a high amount of ethanol.
This launch will mark a big step for alternative fuel hybrid cars in India. Rumours also hint at a model that runs entirely on 100% ethanol or E100 fuel. However, Toyota has not released any official statement about this flex-fuel model yet.
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