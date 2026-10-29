Toyota will launch the Innova Hycross facelift on November 26. Buyers always prefer this premium family car in India. You can expect major changes in the exterior design and cabin features. The company might also introduce this as India's first E100 fuel-compatible model.

Customers are waiting eagerly because Toyota is bringing many new upgrades to the current Innova Hycross. The company is testing the car on Indian roads right now. We are getting new details about its design and tech features every day.