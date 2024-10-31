Top 7 affordable EVs under Rs 20 Lakh with over 300km range

Explore India's top electric vehicles offering 300+ km range, priced under Rs 20 lakh. Discover models from Tata, MG, and Mahindra, combining affordability with impressive features and comfortable interiors.

India's automakers have introduced reasonably priced models with an outstanding array of features as the country's consumers continue to support the electric car sector. In addition to their remarkable range, these EVs include features and a very cozy interior. Here is a list of every model that is currently on the market for individuals in India searching for an electric car with a range of 300 km that costs less than Rs 20 lakh.

1. MG Windsor EV The MG Windsor EV, which was just introduced in India, has a spacious cabin and many conveniences. The MG Windsor EV features a 38kWh battery pack and comes in three different models. The MG Windsor EV is said to have a 331 km range between charges. With a battery leasing fee of Rs 3.5 per kilometer, the MG Windsor EV with the B-a-a-S program starts at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Tata Tigor EV The Tata Tigor EV comes next on the list. In India, the Tigor EV is the most reasonably priced EV car. The Tata Tigor EV features a 26kWh battery pack and comes in four different models. The Tigor EV is said to have a 315 km range between charges. The ex-showroom starting price of the Tata Tigor EV is Rs 12.49 lakh.

3. Tata Nexon EV The cheapest sub-4m small EV SUV on the list is the Tata Nexon EV. There are two battery packs available for the Nexon EV: Medium Range and Long Range, as well as a 45KWh Long Range version. With a 30 kWh battery pack, the Medium Range model is said to have a 325 km range between charges. With a 40kWh battery pack, the Long Range model is said to have a 465km range between charges. 489 kilometers is the stated range of the 45kWh Long Range model on a single charge. The ex-showroom starting price of the Tata Nexon EV is Rs 12.49 lakh.

4. Tata Punch EV The cheapest electric version of a compact SUV on the market is the Tata Punch EV. There are two battery packs available for the Punch EV: Medium Range and Long Range. With a 25 kWh battery pack, the Medium Range model is said to have a 315 km range between charges. With a 35kWh battery pack, the Long Range model is said to have a 421km range between charges. The ex-showroom starting price of the Tata Punch EV is Rs 9.99 lakh.

5. Tata Curvv EV In India, the Tata Curvv EV was just introduced. It is an electric version of a coupe SUV. There are two battery packs available for the Curvv EV: Medium Range and Long Range. With a 45kWh battery pack, the Medium Range model is said to have a 502km range between charges. With a 55kWh battery pack, the Long Range model is said to have a 585km range between charges. The ex-showroom starting price of the Tata Punch EV is Rs 17.49 lakh.

6. MG ZS EV The only small SUV with electric power on the list that costs less than Rs 20 lakh is the MG ZS EV. There is just one 50.3kWh battery pack available for the MG ZS EV. 461 kilometers is the stated range of the MG ZS EV on a single charge. The starting ex-showroom pricing of the MG ZS EV is Rs 18.98 lakh.

7. Mahindra XUV 400 EV The only Mahindra SUV with an electric version on the list is the Mahindra XUV 400 EV. There are two battery packs available for the XUV 400 EV: 35.4kWh and 39.5kWh. 375 kilometers is the stated range of the 34.5kWh battery pack on a single charge. 456 kilometers is the stated range of the 39.5kWh battery pack on a single charge. The ex-showroom starting price of the Mahindra XUV 400 EV is Rs 15.49 lakh.

