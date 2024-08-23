Top 5 budget-friendly 7-seater cars for Indian families

A car has become an essential commodity. Even middle-class families are fulfilling their dreams by buying small cars. But a small car is not feasible for a family with more than 5 members. But there is no need to worry. 7 seater cars are available in India at affordable prices. Here are the top five 7 seater cars.

A car has become an essential commodity. Even middle-class families are fulfilling their dreams by buying small cars. But a small car is not feasible for a family with more than 5 members. But there is no need to worry. 7 seater cars are available in India at affordable prices. Here are the top five 7 seater cars. 1. Mahindra Bolero Neo The Mahindra Bolero Neo is available in a 7-seater variant. The Bolero Neo is powered by a 1.5-liter diesel engine that produces 100 bhp of power and 260 Nm of torque. This car gives a mileage of 17.4 kmpl. The Bolero Neo has a starting price of Rs 9,64,000 (ex-showroom).

2. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga This car is the most popular 7 seater car in India. This car is very famous for its low price, good mileage, and comfort. Ertiga price is Rs. 8,64,000 (ex-showroom). The Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine that delivers 105 bhp of power and 138 Nm of torque. This car gives a mileage of 24.52 kmpl.

3. Renault Triber The Renault Triber has gained popularity due to its stylish design, new features, and affordable price. This car gives a mileage of 18.1 kmpl. The starting price of the Triber is Rs. 6,33,500 (ex-showroom). The Triber is powered by a 1.0-liter petrol engine that delivers 72bhp of power and 96Nm of torque.

4. Toyota Rumion The Toyota Rumion has a stylish design and a wonderful interior. It has made a name for itself as a low-cost, budget-friendly family car. It is a good choice for everyday use. It offers a comfortable driving experience and safety features. The starting price of this car is Rs 10,29,000 (ex-showroom).

5. Mahindra Scorpio The Mahindra Scorpio is a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV). Its starting price is Rs 13,26,000 (ex-showroom). This car is also available in a 7-seat variant. The Scorpio Neo is powered by a 2.0-liter diesel engine that produces 138 bhp of power and 300 Nm of torque. This car gives a mileage of 14.5 kmpl.

