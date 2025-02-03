THIS Suzuki runs on Compressed BioGas- 20kmpl only for Rs 90/kg

The Fronx CBG variant, showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo, is equipped with a new engine capable of running on biogas derived from cow dung.

Suzuki Unveils Cow Dung-Powered Fronx CBG

A new type of vehicle has entered the Indian automotive industry, going beyond EVs, CNG, and hybrids. It utilizes byproducts from farming and dairy facilities to power vehicles.

The Fronx CBG variant at the Bharat Mobility Expo appears equipped with a biogas-powered engine. Compressed Biogas is a refined waste product used to power vehicles. It seems to run on both a CNG and CBG module.

Compressed Biomethane Gas (CBG)

While such a car's prospects seemed slim, Suzuki recently showcased plans to use cow dung to produce biogas, potentially powering CNG cars in the future.

Alternative to Petrol and Diesel

Suzuki's New Initiative

This initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions. Suzuki states biogas from these new plants can power CNG vehicles. These vehicles are intended for export to markets like Africa, ASEAN, and Japan.

Suzuki signed an MoU with the National Dairy Development Board in 2022 to establish biogas infrastructure.