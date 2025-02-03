Tata Nexon to Hyundai Verna-5 Fuel-Efficient Diesel Cars in India

Explore some of the most fuel-efficient diesel cars available in the Indian market. Popular models like the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Hyundai Grand i10, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Tata Nexon offer excellent mileage and performance.

Top Fuel-Efficient Diesel Cars in India

The Indian car market offers various fuel-efficient diesel cars. The Maruti S-Cross stands out with its 1.3-liter diesel engine, delivering 89 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. This crossover SUV offers around 25 km/l, making it a cost-effective choice. Priced between ₹8 lakh and ₹12.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the S-Cross balances affordability and reliability.

Fuel-Efficient Diesel Cars

The Hyundai Grand i10, a compact hatchback, is another fuel-efficient diesel vehicle. Powered by a 1.2-liter diesel engine, it produces 75 bhp and 190 Nm of torque while maintaining excellent mileage of around 25 km/l. This small yet practical car is ideal for city commutes and budget-conscious buyers.

Hyundai Verna Diesel

For those seeking a stylish sedan with performance, the Hyundai Verna fits the bill. It boasts a powerful 1.5-liter diesel engine generating 115 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Despite its robust engine, it maintains a fuel efficiency of around 25 km/l.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Diesel

The popular premium hatchback, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, comes with a 1.3-liter diesel engine producing 75 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. It offers nearly 23 km/l mileage, making it an economical choice for daily commutes.

Tata Nexon Diesel SUV

If you desire a rugged SUV with diesel efficiency, the Tata Nexon is a strong contender. Equipped with a turbocharged diesel engine delivering 110 bhp and 260 Nm, it offers a respectable fuel economy of around 22 km/l.

