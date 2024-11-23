Tata Nexon to Kia Sonet: Top 5 sub-compact SUVs with AMAZING safety features

This article highlights the key safety features of popular sub-compact SUVs in India, including the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, and Hyundai Venue. It helps buyers make informed decisions prioritizing safety for their families.

Safety has become a top priority for car buyers in India, especially in the growing sub-compact SUV segment. With advanced safety technologies like ABS, airbags, and stability control becoming standard in many models, choosing the right SUV involves more than just looks and mileage. This article breaks down the key safety features offered by popular sub-compact SUVs in the Indian market, helping you make an informed decision for your family’s well-being.

1. Mahindra XUV 3XO Many safety measures are included with the Mahindra XUV 3XO. Thirty-five safety features are included on this subcompact SUV. Electronic Stability Control (ESC), ISOFIX anchorage, disc brakes on all four wheels, blind spot monitor, 360-degree surround view camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TMPS), auto-dimming IRVM, electronic power brake with auto hold function, seat belt reminder for all passengers, height-adjustable front seat belts, and three-point seat belts for all passengers are among its many features. This SUV's Level 2 ADAS is another important safety feature. Also Read | Looking for Hyundai Creta alternatives? From Grand Vitara to Seltos, take a look at top choices

2. Tata Nexon Another vehicle that received five stars in the Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP crash testing is the Tata Nexon. This SUV is regarded as one of the safest mass-market vehicles in the nation. The Nexon has actually routinely received five starts in NCAP crash tests. Six airbags, a 360-degree surround view camera, a blind spot monitor, a reverse parking camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), rain-sensing wipers, fog lights with cornering capabilities, and other safety features are all included in the Tata Nexon. Also Read | Top 7 affordable EVs under Rs 20 Lakh with over 300km range

3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza Maruti Suzuki Brezza's predecessor, the Vitara Brezza was tested by Global NCAP in 2018, when the sub-compact SUV scored four stars for adult occupant protection. Among the most well-liked models in the sub-compact market is this one. Six airbags are among the more than 20 safety features that the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has, thanks to its new generation Suzuki TECT platform. It has side and curtain airbags in addition to the twin front airbags. The SUV also gets ESP with Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD and brake assist, a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, shoulder height adjustable front seat belts, rearview camera, front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiter, reverse parking sensor with infographic display, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger, engine immobilizer, ISOFIX, impact sensing door unlock etc. Also Read | 7 affordable SUVs in India with ventilated seats under Rs 15 lakh

4. Kia Sonet Another well-liked vehicle in the Indian sub-compact SUV market is the Kia Sonet. Six airbags are included, including side curtain, front side, and twin front airbags. Additionally, it has disc brakes on all four wheels, a 360-degree camera with a blind spot monitor, ABS with EBD, a brake assist system, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), a three-point seat belt reminder for every seat, rear parking sensors, a tire pressure monitor, front parking sensors, ISOFIX, and more. Ten autonomous safety features, including Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), High Beam Assist (HBA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA), are included in Level 1 ADAS, one of the main features onboard.

5. Hyundai Venue The South Korean automaker Hyundai's entry into the Indian sub-compact SUV market is called the Hyundai Venue. This SUV is also among the OEM's best-selling models in India. Six airbags, including dual front, side, and curtain airbags, are among the safety measures of the venue. Also Read | Vehicle insurance: Key things to know before choosing insurance policy Additional safety features include cornering headlights, Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system, automated headlamps and headlamp escort function, and parking assist rear camera with dynamic guidance. Additionally, it is equipped with the Level 1 ADAS suite, which includes Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), High Beam Assist (HBA), Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA).

