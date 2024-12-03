Royal Enfield Bear 650 deliveries commence in India; Check price, features and more

Royal Enfield has commenced deliveries of its new Bear 650 motorcycle across India. This scrambler version of the Interceptor 650 was launched on November 5th.

Royal Enfield Bear 650

Royal Enfield Bear 650 Price The Bear 650's price starts at Rs 3.39 lakh and goes up to Rs 3.59 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the chosen color variant. It's available in five color options. The Bear 650 features a 648cc air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine. While shared with the Interceptor 650, Royal Enfield has fine-tuned it for improved torque output, now delivering 56.4Nm.

Royal Enfield Bear 650 Features Suitable for various terrains, the power output remains standard at 46.8bhp, paired with a six-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch for seamless gear shifts. The Bear 650 retains the Interceptor's base chassis but undergoes key structural enhancements. The frame's neck area is reinforced, and the subframe is modified for off-road adventures.

Royal Enfield Bear 650 Details The bike features new master cylinders for improved braking performance. A key upgrade is the 19-17-inch spoke wheel combination with USD forks from Showa and dual springs, ensuring rugged off-road stability. The Bear 650 comes with modern features, including a round TFT display, dual-channel ABS, full-LED lighting, and a USB-C charging port.

Royal Enfield Bear 650 Specs Designed to emphasize its scrambler personality, the Royal Enfield Bear 650 caters to enthusiasts seeking a versatile motorcycle that combines retro charm with off-road readiness, making it a remarkable addition to the 650cc segment.

