Maruti Suzuki's 40-year reign ends as India best selling car manufacturer ends | Check 2024's top 5 cars

The Indian auto industry witnessed a historic shift in 2024, with Tata Punch dethroning Maruti Suzuki as the top-selling car. SUVs dominated the top five, signaling a growing preference for larger vehicles among Indian consumers.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 5:27 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 5:27 PM IST

The Indian auto industry saw a dramatic change in 2024 that had not been seen in forty years: Maruti Suzuki, which had previously led in automobile sales, lost its top position. The Tata Punch, a sub-compact SUV made by an Indian company, is the new champion. Popular models like the Wagon R and Ertiga sold 190,000 sales each, while Tata's Punch sold an astounding 202,000 units. Significantly, SUVs accounted for three of the top five best-selling cars in India in 2024, indicating a definite trend toward bigger automobiles.

article_image2

1. Tata Punch

In 2024, the Tata Punch was India's best-selling vehicle. 202,030 units of the sub-four-meter SUV were sold last year. All of the Punch and Punch EV variations are included into the number. The 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine of the Tata Punch, which is available in four different versions—Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative—is coupled to either an AMT unit or a five-speed manual gearbox. For consumers looking for a car with an SUV attitude but without wanting to shell out a lot of cash, the Tata Punch is a reasonably priced alternative.

article_image3

2. Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The Maruti Suzuki WagtonR, one of the best-selling vehicles in India's history, rose to the number two spot in 2024. Last year, 190,855 tallboy hatchbacks were sold. Last year, it was also the carmaker's best-selling model nationwide. There are two fuel options for the Maruti Suzuki WagonR: gasoline-only and gasoline-CNG bi-fuel. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is a well-liked vehicle among fleet operators in addition to private purchasers due to its affordability and usefulness.

article_image4

3. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was the third bestselling car in India last year, which is another testimony to the fact that utility vehicles, including SUVs, MPVs and crossovers are finding an increasing footprint in a conventionally small car-dominated market.A petrol engine and an intelligent hybrid system power the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. However, there is also a gasoline-CNG bi-fuel engine option available. Private purchasers and fleet managers also choose this arrangement.

article_image5

4. Maruti Suzuki Brezza

One of the best-selling and most well-liked SUVs in India is the Brezza. This sub-compact SUV, which competes with the Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon, has been on the market for a while. With 188,160 registrations, the SUV rose to the fourth position of the top-selling automobile in India in 2024. There are three powertrain options for the Brezza: gasoline-only, gasoline-CNG bi-fuel, and gasoline-smart hybrid.

 

article_image6

5. Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta was the sixth best-selling vehicle in India in 2024 with 186,619 units sold. It is a popular automobile among Indian buyers because of its modern, stylish, premium design, roomy cabin, and feature-rich interior, as well as its many powertrain options, which include petrol, diesel, and turbocharged petrol engines.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maruti Suzuki 2025 lineup From e Vitara to Brezza facelift here is what you can expect gcw

Maruti Suzuki’s 2025 Lineup: From e Vitara to Brezza facelift; here's what you can expect

Driving in fog? Follow THESE 7 essential safety tips for a safe journey gcw

Driving in fog? Follow THESE 7 essential safety tips for a safe journey

Hyundai Creta EV with 473 km range unveiled launch on january 17 2025 check features design and more gcw

Hyundai Creta EV with 473km range unveiled! Launch on January 17, 2025 | Check features and more

Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94 gcw

Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94

Tata Punch to Nissan Magnite: Top 5 cars under Rs 8 lakh with Automatic Manual Transmission gcw

Tata Punch to Nissan Magnite: Top 5 cars under Rs 8 lakh with Automatic Manual Transmission

Recent Stories

Sudden rush to register as Delhi voters due to AAP's pro-women scheme? EC orders scrutiny shk

Sudden rush to register as Delhi voters due to AAP's pro-women scheme? EC orders scrutiny

Sacrifice of those killed in Chhattisgarh Naxal attack won't go in vain, assures HM Amit Shah snt

Sacrifice of those killed in Chhattisgarh Naxal attack won't go in vain, assures HM Amit Shah

Tata Nexon to Hyundai Venue: Top 5 powerful cars under Rs 15 lakh in India gcw

Tata Nexon to Hyundai Venue: Top 5 powerful cars under Rs 15 lakh in India

'Pleased Bumrah didn't bowl on Day 3': Khawaja, Head admit after reclaiming BGT in Sydney vkp

'Pleased Bumrah didn't bowl on Day 3': Khawaja, Head admit after reclaiming BGT in Sydney

Alibaba Group Stock In Focus As Its AI Search Engine Reaches Milestone: Retail’s Bullish

Alibaba Group Stock In Focus As Its AI Search Engine Reaches Milestone: Retail’s Bullish

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon