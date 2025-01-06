Maruti Suzuki's 40-year reign ends as India best selling car manufacturer ends | Check 2024's top 5 cars

The Indian auto industry witnessed a historic shift in 2024, with Tata Punch dethroning Maruti Suzuki as the top-selling car. SUVs dominated the top five, signaling a growing preference for larger vehicles among Indian consumers.

The Indian auto industry saw a dramatic change in 2024 that had not been seen in forty years: Maruti Suzuki, which had previously led in automobile sales, lost its top position. The Tata Punch, a sub-compact SUV made by an Indian company, is the new champion. Popular models like the Wagon R and Ertiga sold 190,000 sales each, while Tata's Punch sold an astounding 202,000 units. Significantly, SUVs accounted for three of the top five best-selling cars in India in 2024, indicating a definite trend toward bigger automobiles.

1. Tata Punch In 2024, the Tata Punch was India's best-selling vehicle. 202,030 units of the sub-four-meter SUV were sold last year. All of the Punch and Punch EV variations are included into the number. The 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine of the Tata Punch, which is available in four different versions—Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative—is coupled to either an AMT unit or a five-speed manual gearbox. For consumers looking for a car with an SUV attitude but without wanting to shell out a lot of cash, the Tata Punch is a reasonably priced alternative.

2. Maruti Suzuki WagonR The Maruti Suzuki WagtonR, one of the best-selling vehicles in India's history, rose to the number two spot in 2024. Last year, 190,855 tallboy hatchbacks were sold. Last year, it was also the carmaker's best-selling model nationwide. There are two fuel options for the Maruti Suzuki WagonR: gasoline-only and gasoline-CNG bi-fuel. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is a well-liked vehicle among fleet operators in addition to private purchasers due to its affordability and usefulness.

3. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was the third bestselling car in India last year, which is another testimony to the fact that utility vehicles, including SUVs, MPVs and crossovers are finding an increasing footprint in a conventionally small car-dominated market.A petrol engine and an intelligent hybrid system power the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. However, there is also a gasoline-CNG bi-fuel engine option available. Private purchasers and fleet managers also choose this arrangement.

4. Maruti Suzuki Brezza One of the best-selling and most well-liked SUVs in India is the Brezza. This sub-compact SUV, which competes with the Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon, has been on the market for a while. With 188,160 registrations, the SUV rose to the fourth position of the top-selling automobile in India in 2024. There are three powertrain options for the Brezza: gasoline-only, gasoline-CNG bi-fuel, and gasoline-smart hybrid.





5. Hyundai Creta The Hyundai Creta was the sixth best-selling vehicle in India in 2024 with 186,619 units sold. It is a popular automobile among Indian buyers because of its modern, stylish, premium design, roomy cabin, and feature-rich interior, as well as its many powertrain options, which include petrol, diesel, and turbocharged petrol engines.



