Tata Punch to Nissan Magnite: Top 5 cars under Rs 8 lakh with Automatic Manual Transmission

Discover the top 5 AMT cars under Rs 8 lakh in India. Compare features, pricing, and find the perfect budget-friendly automatic car for your needs. Explore Tata Punch, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and more!

Looking for a budget-friendly car with the convenience of an automatic transmission? Automatic Manual Transmission (AMT) cars have become a popular choice in India for their affordability and smooth driving experience. If you're planning to buy an AMT car under Rs 8 lakh, you're in the right place. Here’s a list of the top cars in this segment that combine value for money, modern features, and hassle-free driving. Explore your options and find the perfect fit for your needs!

A look at the top 5 cars:

1. Tata Punch

The Tata Punch is a micro-SUV with a robust build quality. The ex-showroom pricing of the Adventure Rhythm AMT version of the Tata Punch is Rs 7.95 lakh. Features include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four powered windows, an anti-glare IRVM, and six Harman Kardon-tuned speakers are included in the model. The Punch is among the best-selling vehicles in the country and provides excellent value. For a little charge, an iCNG version is also offered, which drastically lowers operating expenses. The AMT gearbox is not included with that version, though.

2. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios can be the best option for you if you're searching for a smaller vehicle. You can get the Sportz version with an AMT gearbox for Rs 7.93 lakh (ex-showroom). This vehicle is easy to maneuver in traffic and provides the best of both worlds: economy and convenience. Features including ESC, vehicle stability management, and hill assist control are available on the Grand i10 with the AMT gearbox. An 8-inch touchscreen panel with smartphone navigation is also available.

3. Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite is a new crossover SUV with an EZ-Shift transmission that costs about Rs 8 lakh. You may have a combination of smart features and the ease of an automated transmission with the Acenta EZ-Shift variation with the extra Smart Tech pack for Rs 7.96 lakh (ex-showroom). This version of the Magnite comes with a dashcam, ambient lighting, a wireless charging, JBL speakers, and an air purifier. In addition, the automobile has keyless entry, a 9-inch infotainment system, and temperature control.

4. Renault Kiger

The Kiger with an AMT gearbox is available from Renault for as little as Rs 7.09 lakhs (ex-showroom). However, the manufacturer is also selling a unique night and day edition of this automobile if you are interested in purchasing it and have more money to spare. At Rs 7.29 lakhs (ex-showroom), this edition has the RXL model linked to an AMT transmission. This edition's infotainment screen includes a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone emulation, piano black exterior highlights, and blacked-out Kiger badging.

5. Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which costs Rs 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Delta AGS version, is an additional choice. Features like electronic ORVMs, audio controls located on the steering wheel, and automated climate control are included in this version. The 7-inch infotainment system has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

