Denza, BYD's luxury brand, has teased the Z9 GT ahead of its India debut on November 13, 2026. The shooting brake is expected to launch in 2027 at around Rs 1.25 crore.

Denza, the luxury car brand under BYD, is preparing to enter the Indian market, and has teased a new model ahead of the debut. The vehicle is likely to be the Denza Z9 GT, known for its striking design, premium interior and strong performance. The company will present it in India on November 13, 2026.

The teaser released by Denza shows LED headlamps similar to those on the Z9 GT, along with the car's distinctive bootlid design. A glimpse of the vehicle's boost mode also appears in the clip.

The teaser is expected to reveal the Fjord Green colour option, a deep green shade with a glossy finish that adds to the car's premium identity.

The Z9 GT is among the flagship models in the company's global portfolio, built to take on large luxury European sedans and to showcase BYD's technical capabilities. Its most recognisable feature is the shooting brake body style, with a sloping roofline that gives the car a low-slung, sporty look.

The cabin comes with several premium features, including two refrigerators, digital side mirrors and a 1150W, 20-speaker Devialet sound system. There is also a 17.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver display and a 13.2-inch passenger entertainment screen.

The front seats offer 8-way power adjustment with heating, ventilation, a 10-point massage function and active side bolsters. The Z9 GT also includes four-zone climate control and two 50W wireless phone chargers.

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On safety, the car is equipped with Level 2+ ADAS, multiple airbags and various electronic safety systems. It also features a vehicle motion control system that can help prevent an accident in a tyre blowout situation at speeds of up to 180 kmph.

Globally, the Denza Z9 GT is offered with fully electric and plug-in hybrid powertrain options. Under the company's flagship charging technology, it is claimed to support 1500 kW DC fast charging, capable of taking the battery from 10 per cent to 70 per cent in just five minutes. The car features adaptive dual-chamber air suspension on the rear axle along with carbon-ceramic disc brakes.

Denza has not yet officially announced the Z9 GT's India launch date. The company's India debut is set for November 13, after which the Z9 GT is expected to be introduced in 2027, possibly at the Auto Expo. Its estimated ex-showroom price in India is around Rs 1.25 crore.