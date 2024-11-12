Learn how to file car and bike insurance claims after an accident with this easy-to-follow guide. Discover the necessary steps, required documents, and top tips to ensure a smooth claims process.

Having insurance for driving vehicles like cars and bikes is mandatory in India. This provides a guarantee for accident protection. Unexpected accidents can happen while traveling in your vehicle. What should you do to file vehicle insurance claims after an accident? Learn more about it in this collection. Understanding the process for obtaining car or bike insurance claims is one of the most important things a vehicle owner should consider.

Contact Your Insurance Provider

Contact your insurance company. Whenever you take the vehicle on the road, you should always carry the contact details of your car insurance company. In case of an accident, first contact the insurance company and inform them of the full details of the accident. Do not hide any information.

File an FIR

File an FIR at the nearest police station. An FIR, or First Information Report, ensures legal protection for theft or damage to the vehicle by unknown individuals. Be sure to go to the nearest police station in the accident area and file an FIR. Also, be sure to get a copy of the FIR. If there are no such legal issues in your accident, you can avoid filing an FIR.

Document the Accident Scene

Take pictures at the accident site for evidence. Photos and videos are proof of the accident that happened to you. These will help in clarifying the situation to your insurance provider when obtaining insurance coverage. You should take pictures of all the damage to your vehicle and the accident site. Make sure the photos are clear to assess the extent of the damage.

File Your Insurance Claim

Visit the insurance website Now you can go to the official website of the vehicle insurance company and start the claim process. Log in and upload the required documents on the insurance claim page. You need to upload policy details, driver's license, FIR copy, your vehicle registration certificate, etc. Finally, fill out the claim form and submit it.

Request an Assessor Visit

Request an assessor to assess the accident damage. Most vehicle insurance policies provide an assessor to inspect the accident site and verify the insurance claim. This action may take some time to implement depending on the insurance company's policies.

Repair Your Vehicle

Once you receive insurance claim approval from the insurance company, you can proceed with vehicle repairs. You can repair your vehicle free of charge at one of your insurance company's garages. Otherwise, you can repair your vehicle from any other garage and recover the costs from the insurance company. You must provide accurate bills for all expenses.

