Creta to Brezza: Top 5 SUVs dominating Indian roads right now

The Indian SUV market is booming, with options ranging from micro-SUVs like the Tata Punch to full-size SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner. This list explores five popular SUVs across different price points, highlighting features, safety, and fuel efficiency.

The Indian automobile industry witnessed a trend toward SUVs, and the segment continues to attract consumers. SUVs of today provide considerable ground clearance, aggressive features, and style. For several Indian automakers, the SUV market accounts for the majority of sales. In India, the SUV market begins with micro-SUVs like the Tata Punch and progresses to sub-4m small SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Moving further in the market, there are full-size SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner that are supplied by several automakers, as well as small SUVs like the Hyundai Creta. Our list of the top five SUVs will give you an idea of the possibilities available at different price points, regardless of whether you're searching for SUVs with amenities, safety, or fuel efficiency.

1. TATA PUNCH The Tata Motors Punch is a mini SUV with a Global NCAP safety rating of five stars. Punch has a respectable feature set that includes automatic temperature control, a semi-digital instrument panel, a rear parking camera, and more. There is plenty of room inside, and the chairs are rather comfortable. In addition to a 1.2-liter normally aspirated petrol engine, the Tata Punch also comes with a CNG option. The Pure MT version of the Tata Punch begins at Rs 6.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. HYUNDAI CRETA One of the top-selling models in the small SUV market is the Hyundai Creta. There are several powertrain choices available, and the Creta is packed with equipment for both comfort and safety. The Creta N-Line, a performance-focused version with a turbocharged petrol engine, is also on the market. The Creta has a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone temperature control, six airbags, and Level-2 ADAS. The Hyundai Creta comes with a 1.5-liter diesel engine, a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, and a 1.5-liter normally aspirated gasoline engine. Both manual and automatic gearboxes are available. The Hyundai Creta's E 1.5 Petrol version begins at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. TOYOTA FORTUNER The full-size SUV Toyota Fortuner is built on a ladder-on-frame chassis. With its dependable diesel engine, impressive road presence, and cozy seating, the Fortuner has been an unchallenged champion in its market. The Fortuner has a number of amenities, including driving modes, electrically adjustable driver seats, automated headlights, and front-ventilated seats. Both a 2.8-liter diesel engine with a 4x2 and 4x4 option and a 2.7-liter turbocharged petrol engine with a 4x2 configuration are available for the Toyota Fortuner. The 4X2 MT 2.7 Petrol version of the Toyota Fortuner begins at Rs 33.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. MAHINDRA XUV 700 Customers searching for a fashionable, feature-rich SUV in the market frequently choose the Mahindra XUV 700, a mid-size SUV. The Global NCAP crash test safety rating gave the XUV 700 a five-star grade. Features like a 360-degree camera, dual-zone temperature control, and ADAS for increased safety are all included in the XUV 700. Both a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-liter diesel engine, in addition to an AWD system, power the Mahindra XUV 700. The MX Petrol MT 5 STR model of the XUV 700 begins at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. MARUTI SUZUKI BREZZA The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a sub-4m small SUV with a roomy cabin, lots of features, and a respectable ride. In India, customers have been choosing the Brezza. It has amenities including a sunroof, wireless charging, 360-degree parking camera, and more. Both a 1.5-liter normally aspirated petrol engine and a CNG alternative are available for the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The market has a strong demand for the CNG versions. For the LXi model, the starting price of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is Rs 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

