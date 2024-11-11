Why are all tyres BLACK? Know science behind the color

Do you know why all vehicle tyres on the roads are black? Let's find out the reason behind this.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 7:30 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

Black Tyres

Do you know why all vehicle tyres are black? There is an important reason behind this. Let's find out in detail.

article_image2

Tyre Durability

A substance called carbon black is added to the black color. This makes the tyre strong and durable. It protects the tyre from scratches, abrasions, and wear.

article_image3

Heat Absorption

Black color absorbs heat. When driving, the tyres get very hot. The black color absorbs this heat. Because of this, the tyres do not overheat or get damaged.

article_image4

UV Protection

The black color absorbs the sun's harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. These sun's rays weaken the rubber and cause the tyre to wear out quickly.

article_image5

Tyre Affordability

Another important reason is that black is cheap. Tyres are manufactured on a large scale. So it is important to choose a low-cost color.

article_image6

Consumer Perception

Tyres have been used in black for many years. People also consider it to be of good quality. Very few people accept other colors.

article_image7

Tyre Manufacturing

It should be noted that not all black tyres are the same. Various black dyes are used. Each has its own unique qualities. Tyre manufacturers are constantly experimenting with different types of carbon black and other chemicals to improve tyre performance.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks anr

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price RBA

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price

Why are car spare tires smaller? Here are 7 key reasons AJR

Why are car spare tires smaller? Here are 7 key reasons

Recent Stories

Basmati Rice: 5 tips to cook them perfectly ATG

Basmati Rice: 5 tips to cook them perfectly

Onion prices soar to 5-year high; leave Delhi, Mumbai customers teary-eyed gcw

Onion prices soar to 5-year high; leave Delhi, Mumbai customers teary-eyed

Before Minahil Malik, Pakistan actress Rida Isfahani's private MMS went viral Here's what happened AJR

Before Minahil Malik, Pakistan actress Rida Isfahani's private MMS went viral - Here's what happened

Who is Tom Homan, Donald Trump's pick for 'border czar' in second US Presidential term snt

Who is Tom Homan, Donald Trump's pick for 'border czar' in second US Presidential term?

Stylish Emerald Toe Rings Under Rs 500 for Newly Wed Brides anr

Enhance Bridal Feet with Emerald Toe Rings Under Rs 500

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon