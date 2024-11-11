Why are all tyres BLACK? Know science behind the color

Do you know why all vehicle tyres on the roads are black? Let's find out the reason behind this.

Black Tyres

Tyre Durability

A substance called carbon black is added to the black color. This makes the tyre strong and durable. It protects the tyre from scratches, abrasions, and wear.

Heat Absorption

Black color absorbs heat. When driving, the tyres get very hot. The black color absorbs this heat. Because of this, the tyres do not overheat or get damaged.

UV Protection

The black color absorbs the sun's harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. These sun's rays weaken the rubber and cause the tyre to wear out quickly.

Tyre Affordability

Another important reason is that black is cheap. Tyres are manufactured on a large scale. So it is important to choose a low-cost color.

Consumer Perception

Tyres have been used in black for many years. People also consider it to be of good quality. Very few people accept other colors.

Tyre Manufacturing

It should be noted that not all black tyres are the same. Various black dyes are used. Each has its own unique qualities. Tyre manufacturers are constantly experimenting with different types of carbon black and other chemicals to improve tyre performance.

