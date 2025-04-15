Skoda Auto is launching the 2025 Kodiaq in India on April 17th, aiming to compete with the Volkswagen Tiguan. It will be available in Laurin & Klement and Sportline versions, offering premium features and a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine.

Skoda Auto is all set to introduce the 2025 Kodiaq in India on April 17. The new Kodiaq will enter a competitive market and compete against rivals such as its German cousin, the Volkswagen Tiguan, solidifying its position as the company's most premium vehicle in the nation.

Important information on the SUV's features, colour options, and variants has been made public ahead of its formal appearance.

Both Laurin and Klement (L&K) and Sportline versions of the new Kodiaq will be available; the L&K version will have more amenities, such as heated and ventilated powered seats, while the Sportline version will include bucket seat choices. A 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, and a massage option for the seat are further highlights.

The inside of the new generation Kodiaq is larger and more roomy, and it will have a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that produces 204 horsepower. AWD is an option, and a 7-speed dual clutch automatic would be standard. The stated fuel economy is 14.86 kpl. As previously said, we anticipate that the new Kodiaq will cost more, even though the price difference between the old and new will not be significant because it will start at Rs 45 lakh.

The upcoming 2025 Skoda Kodiaq is expected to be a feature-rich, high-end SUV that is built to compete with the increasing number of vehicles in the D-segment market. The new Kodiaq will compete with the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, Jeep Meridian and Toyota Fortuner amongst others.

The Kodiaq would be the premium Skoda SUV in India and its most expensive car right now until more products come in the future.