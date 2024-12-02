Honda SP 125 price: Get your bike at Rs 5000 down payment; know about it's specifications and reviews

Owning a new bike doesn't require a fortune. Bikes like the Honda SP 125 can be purchased with a minimal down payment. Bring home your dream bike with affordable EMI plans.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 11:48 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

5000 Down Payment Bike

No need to spend a lot of money upfront to buy a bike. You can bring home a new bike by paying a small amount as a down payment. India stands as one of the world's largest markets for two-wheelers, offering a diverse range of bikes to suit every budget. If you're planning to buy a new bike, a financing plan can make it easier.

article_image2

Honda SP 125

Many financial institutions offer loans that allow you to own a bike on affordable EMIs. One popular choice is the Honda SP 125. The Honda SP 125 comes in two versions: Drum and Disc. The Drum variant has an ex-showroom price of ₹87,468. The Disc variant has an ex-showroom price of ₹91,468.

article_image3

Honda SP 125 BS6 Price

For the Disc version, the on-road price in Delhi is ₹1,01,768. If you pay ₹5,000 as a down payment, the remaining amount will be ₹96,768. After deducting the down payment from the on-road price, a loan of ₹96,768 will be required. If you opt for a 5-year loan, let's see how much the monthly installment will be.

article_image4

Bike On EMI

Using Honda's official EMI calculator, with a 10% interest rate, the monthly installment for a ₹96,768 loan over five years will be ₹2,056. Over this period, the total interest payable will be ₹26,594. This brings the total cost of the bike (loan + interest) to ₹1,28,362. Honda dealerships often offer attractive financing options, or you can approach independent financial institutions.

article_image5

EMI Bike

Offers like ₹5,000 down payment and tailored EMI plans are subject to the lender's terms and conditions. The Honda SP 125 is powered by a 123.94cc engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox. It is an excellent choice for those seeking a balance of performance, mileage, and affordability.

