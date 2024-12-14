Honda Activa 125 is the best mileage scooter; Check features, price and more

If you're looking to buy a powerful scooter with high mileage, an attractive look, and advanced features, the Honda Activa 125 available in the market could be the perfect choice for you.

First Published Dec 14, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

Honda Activa 125

This New Year, if you want a powerful scooter with high mileage, attractive looks, and advanced features, the Honda Activa 125 could be the perfect option.

Honda Activa 125 Price

This scooter is one of Honda Motors' most popular scooters. It's known for its strong performance, attractive look, and advanced features. If you want a scooter with a powerful engine and high mileage, this is a good choice. The scooter's price starts from just Rs. 80,000.

EMI Plan for Honda Activa 125

You only need to pay Rs. 9,000 upfront. After this, you'll get a loan at a 9.7% interest rate for the next three years. The monthly EMI will be Rs. 2,727.

Honda Activa 125 Performance

This scooter is quite powerful with a 124cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces a maximum of 8.30 PS power and 10.4 Nm of torque, resulting in strong mileage.

Honda Activa 125 specifications

The Honda Activa 125 is a scooter available in four variants and five colours.  This Activa 125 scooter weighs 109kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 5.3 litres.  All variants retain the styling cues from the previous version and thus come with a single-pod headlight with a body-coloured cowl, apron-mounted front turn indicators, body-coloured front fender, and chrome garnishing on the body panel and apron.

Honda Activa 125 rivals

The Activa 125 rivals the likes of the TVS Jupiter 125, Hero Destini 125, Yamaha Fascino 125, and the Suzuki Access 125 in the Indian market.

