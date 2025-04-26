THESE 5 compact SUVs dominated FY25 sales in India
Compact SUVs are a popular choice in India, and here are the top five highest-selling compact SUVs in FY25.
Top Selling Compact SUVs in FY25
Tata Motors leads the way with the Punch, a compact SUV available in petrol, CNG, and pure EV. Tata sold 1,96,572 units in the last financial year, although it is a relatively new product in this segment - launched in 2021. The Tata Punch was the second best-selling vehicle in FY25.
The Punch is followed by the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, a compact SUV that has been on sale for many years, and has seen several updates over the years.
In FY25, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,89,163 units, compared to 1,69,897 units sold in the previous year, which saw an 11 percent year-on-year increase in sales. The Brezza is followed by the Baleno-based SUV, the Fronx, which sold 1,66,216 units.
Next on the list is the second Tata vehicle, the Tata Nexon. The Nexon has proven to be very successful for Tata Motors, and the vehicle is also available as a petrol, diesel, CNG, and full electric vehicle. The Tata Nexon is available in 100 variants, which suits anyone in the market. With 1,63,088 units sold in FY25, the Nexon saw a 5 percent decline in sales.
The fifth vehicle on the list is the Hyundai Venue, which was initially an ambitious product from Hyundai that performed well, but was soon flooded by the competitive market. Hyundai sold 1,19,113 units in FY25, which saw an 8 percent sales decline. In FY24, it sold 1,28,897 units of the Hyundai Venue.