Next on the list is the second Tata vehicle, the Tata Nexon. The Nexon has proven to be very successful for Tata Motors, and the vehicle is also available as a petrol, diesel, CNG, and full electric vehicle. The Tata Nexon is available in 100 variants, which suits anyone in the market. With 1,63,088 units sold in FY25, the Nexon saw a 5 percent decline in sales.

The fifth vehicle on the list is the Hyundai Venue, which was initially an ambitious product from Hyundai that performed well, but was soon flooded by the competitive market. Hyundai sold 1,19,113 units in FY25, which saw an 8 percent sales decline. In FY24, it sold 1,28,897 units of the Hyundai Venue.