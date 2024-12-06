Hero Vida V2 electric scooter launched in India: Check features, range, colours and more

Hero Vida V2 electric scooter has been launched in India. It has been launched in 3 variants namely Light, Plus and Pro.

Hero Vida V2 electric scooter

With petrol and diesel prices skyrocketing in India, everyone is now switching to electric vehicles. Due to this, the sales of electric cars and electric scooters are booming. Considering the demand for electric scooters in India, various companies are competing to launch electric scooters. In that way, Hero MotoCorp has launched the Hero Vida V2 electric scooter for sale.

Electric scooter sales in India

Hero Vida V2 Electric Scooter launched: Batter and colours Hero MotoCorp has launched this scooter in 3 variants namely Light, Plus and Pro. The main thing for electric scooters is its battery. As far as the Hero Vida V2 scooter is concerned, a 2.2kWh battery pack is fitted in the V2 Light model. This battery can be charged in just 3 hours 30 minutes. A 3.44kWh battery pack is fitted in the V2 Plus model. A 3.94kWh battery pack is provided in the V2 Pro model. Both these batteries can be charged to 80 percent within 5 to 6 hours. In terms of range and speed, the V2 Pro model is capable of traveling at a speed of 90 kmph. It will reach a speed of 40 kmph in just 2.9 seconds.

Electric scooter price

This model can travel up to 114 km on a full charge. The V2 Plus model is capable of traveling at a speed of 85 kmph. It can travel up to 100 km on a full charge of its battery. The V2 Light model will travel at a maximum speed of 69 kmph. It will give a range of up to 64 km on a full charge. Hero Vida V2 Electric Scooter launched: Models A 7-inch TFT instrument cluster is provided in all models of the Hero Vida V2 scooter. These models have riding modes like Eco, Ride, Sport and Custom. It also has various features including cruise control, advanced regen, automatic start facility.

Electric scooter features

Hero Vida V2 Electric Scooter launched: Price As far as the price of the Hero Vida V2 scooter is concerned, it is at a budget price that everyone can buy. The price of the V2 Light model is only Rs.96,000. The price of the V2 Plus model has been fixed at Rs.1.15 lakh. The price of the V2 Pro model starts from Rs.1.35 lakh.

