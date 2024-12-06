Honda Activa 7G scooter to launch in India soon: Check price, features and more

Honda is set to launch its next-generation scooter, the Activa 7G, in India. It will feature enhanced design, features, and performance, aiming to elevate the riding experience. The launch is expected in early 2025.

Honda Activa 7G Scooter

Honda is launching its next-generation scooter, the Activa 7G, in India. This highly anticipated model is set to continue the success of its predecessors.

Activa 7G Price The Activa 7G boasts enhanced design, features, and performance. Expected to launch in early 2025, the price is estimated to be between Rs 80,000 and Rs 90,000.

Honda Activa 7G design Activa 7G will sport a new design. It will feature a digital instrument cluster displaying speed, fuel level, etc. It will have a BS6-compliant engine. The Honda Activa 7G is reported to have higher power output and smoother acceleration. Fuel efficiency is expected to be improved with Honda's eSP technology..

Honda Activa 7G Features It may feature an Integrated Braking System (CBS) or Anti-lock Braking System (ABS). It will be available in multiple colors. More information will be revealed soon.

Latest Videos