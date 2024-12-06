Honda Activa 7G scooter to launch in India soon: Check price, features and more

Honda is set to launch its next-generation scooter, the Activa 7G, in India. It will feature enhanced design, features, and performance, aiming to elevate the riding experience. The launch is expected in early 2025.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 11:10 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

Honda Activa 7G Scooter

Honda is launching its next-generation scooter, the Activa 7G, in India. This highly anticipated model is set to continue the success of its predecessors.

article_image2

Activa 7G Price

The Activa 7G boasts enhanced design, features, and performance. Expected to launch in early 2025, the price is estimated to be between Rs 80,000 and Rs 90,000.

article_image3

Honda Activa 7G design

Activa 7G will sport a new design. It will feature a digital instrument cluster displaying speed, fuel level, etc. It will have a BS6-compliant engine. The Honda Activa 7G is reported to have higher power output and smoother acceleration. Fuel efficiency is expected to be improved with Honda's eSP technology..

article_image4

Honda Activa 7G Features

It may feature an Integrated Braking System (CBS) or Anti-lock Braking System (ABS). It will be available in multiple colors. More information will be revealed soon.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2000 EV charging stations in Kerala anr

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2,000 EV charging stations in Kerala

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks anr

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price RBA

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price

Recent Stories

Gold Price FALLS on December 6; Check 22k, 24k rates for TODAY ATG

Gold Price FALLS on December 6; Check 22k, 24k rates for TODAY

Row erupts after cash bundle found under Congress MP's seat during routine check in Rajya Sabha (WATCH) shk

Row erupts after cash bundle found under Congress MP's seat during routine check in Rajya Sabha (WATCH)

West Bengal scheme allowance HIKE: Mamata Banerjee makes big announcement for THIS popular scheme ATG

West Bengal scheme allowance HIKE: Mamata Banerjee makes big announcement for THIS popular scheme

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Couple looks into each others eye; poses with family in LATEST pics ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Couple looks into each others eye; poses with family in LATEST pics

Hero Vida V2 electric scooter launched in India: Check features, range, colours and more gcw

Hero Vida V2 electric scooter launched in India: Check features, range, colours and more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon