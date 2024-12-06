TVS Radeon: A fuel-efficient 110cc bike offering 71kmpl mileage under Rs 75,000

TVS has launched the new Radeon motorcycle in India, catering to the high demand for fuel-efficient bikes. This bike boasts impressive mileage and an affordable price point.

TVS Radeon

Known for affordability and mileage, TVS introduces its new bike offering 71kmpl. Priced at Rs 74,813, it's a budget-friendly option.

TVS Radeon

The bike features a powerful 110cc engine generating 8.5 bhp and 9 Nm torque, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Its design is sporty and modern with LED headlights and taillights.

TVS Radeon

Equipped with modern features like a digital instrument cluster and smartphone connectivity, the Radeon offers convenience and information access.

TVS Radeon

With a 12-liter fuel tank and 71kmpl mileage, the Radeon is ideal for long journeys and fuel efficiency. Safety features include dual-channel ABS and a side-stand engine cut-off.

TVS Radeon

Priced at Rs 74,813, the Radeon is affordable and available with a Rs 20,000 down payment. Customers can purchase it at TVS dealerships or book online.

Latest Videos