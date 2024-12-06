TVS Radeon: A fuel-efficient 110cc bike offering 71kmpl mileage under Rs 75,000

TVS has launched the new Radeon motorcycle in India, catering to the high demand for fuel-efficient bikes. This bike boasts impressive mileage and an affordable price point.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 9:45 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 9:45 AM IST

TVS Radeon

Known for affordability and mileage, TVS introduces its new bike offering 71kmpl. Priced at Rs 74,813, it's a budget-friendly option.

article_image2

TVS Radeon

The bike features a powerful 110cc engine generating 8.5 bhp and 9 Nm torque, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Its design is sporty and modern with LED headlights and taillights.

article_image3

TVS Radeon

Equipped with modern features like a digital instrument cluster and smartphone connectivity, the Radeon offers convenience and information access.

article_image4

TVS Radeon

With a 12-liter fuel tank and 71kmpl mileage, the Radeon is ideal for long journeys and fuel efficiency. Safety features include dual-channel ABS and a side-stand engine cut-off.

article_image5

TVS Radeon

Priced at Rs 74,813, the Radeon is affordable and available with a Rs 20,000 down payment. Customers can purchase it at TVS dealerships or book online.

