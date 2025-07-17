Image Credit : Asianet News

The change in constellations of Rahu and Ketu can be positive for Libras. During this time, your income may increase significantly. New sources of income may be created. Business-related people can also make a lot of profit. You may start your own business. Your hard work in business will be successful. You will succeed in every task. Your financial condition will be strong. Your health will also be good. You can develop relationships with influential people. This can be beneficial in the future.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.