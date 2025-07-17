Rahu Ketu Transit: Which Zodiac Signs to Get Lucky After July 20?
On July 20, Ketu transits to Purva Phalguni Nakshatra, and Rahu also transits to Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra on the same day. This could bring benefits to certain zodiac signs.
According to Vedic astrology, Rahu and Ketu are considered shadow planets. The change in constellations of both shadow planets on the same day is beneficial for some zodiac signs. These signs may see progress in career and business. Learn about those lucky zodiac signs...
The transit of Rahu and Ketu in constellations could prove beneficial for Virgos. Sudden financial gains may occur from time to time. Business people may have money troubles. Luck will offer full support. People related to IT, computer, and medical fields will progress. You may buy property or a vehicle. Employees' relationships with officers and colleagues will be good, and all goals can be easily achieved. Desires will be fulfilled.
For Capricorns, the change of shadow planets in constellations can be fruitful. During this time, employees may get promoted. Career progress and higher positions can be achieved. Big projects in the office can be completed successfully. Stalled work can be finished. Married couples will get support from their family. Thoughtful plans will be successful. You can save money.
The change in constellations of Rahu and Ketu can be positive for Libras. During this time, your income may increase significantly. New sources of income may be created. Business-related people can also make a lot of profit. You may start your own business. Your hard work in business will be successful. You will succeed in every task. Your financial condition will be strong. Your health will also be good. You can develop relationships with influential people. This can be beneficial in the future.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
