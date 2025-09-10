Image Credit : Getty

Cancerians are naturally very affectionate. They have a selfless nature when it comes to family and relationships. They are not very attracted to material possessions like houses, land, or vehicles. But if their loved ones are happy and smiling, that's heaven for them.

Cancerians are very emotional. When they give affection to someone, they do it wholeheartedly. Even if that affection is not reciprocated, they won't show it openly, but they will be deeply hurt inside. Love and affection are the foundation of their lives.