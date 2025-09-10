Image Credit : Social Media

Aries: Be careful with money today, and don't lend. Be cautious while traveling. You'll gain respect. Officers will listen, boosting your reputation. You'll get political support, but control your words.

Taurus: You might switch tasks unexpectedly. Travel will be beneficial, and you'll gain from loved ones. It's a day for gains, gifts, or honors. An old friend might bring unexpected benefits. You'll succeed career-wise.