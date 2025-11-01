Image Credit : Asianet News

Number 1 (Born on 1, 10, 19, 28 of any month)

Ganesha says tasks will be completed as planned. There will be progress at work. Health will be good. Strengthen your public relations at work.

Number 2 (Born on 2, 11, 20, 29 of any month)

Ganesha says planetary positions will be favorable. Married life will be happy. You might have a cough or throat issues. You may join a religious institution.