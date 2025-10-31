Image Credit : Getty

The conjunction of Mars (lord of gains), Mercury (lord of luck) in the house of gains, and Jupiter (lord of wealth) in the seventh house can increase income in many ways. Income from jobs, businesses, and professions will rise significantly. Sudden financial gains are also possible. If you spend wisely, your income will double.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.