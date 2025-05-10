When a coconut is offered to Lord Bhairava, it is broken, and kumkum, black pepper, cloves, or other offerings are placed inside. A coconut should never be broken and offered to Vishnu and Lakshmi; a whole coconut should be offered. Jata coconuts can be offered to all Tamasic deities and to Lord Hanuman.

Disclaimer: These predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.