Why Offering Coconuts to God is Considered Auspicious in Hindu Rituals
Hinduism has many rules regarding worship, and the methods for worshipping different deities vary. Each day of the week is considered special and dedicated to a particular deity.
According to mythology, when Lord Vishnu descended to Earth, he brought with him Goddess Lakshmi, a coconut tree, and the divine cow Kamadhenu. The coconut tree is thus called Kalpavriksha. The Trimurti (Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh) reside within it. The three holes on the coconut are likened to Shiva's eyes. The white part symbolizes Goddess Parvati, the water represents the Ganges, and the brown husk represents Lord Kartikeya.
Another belief about the coconut is that it was created by Vishwamitra in human form. Once, angered by Indra, Vishwamitra began to create another heaven. While creating this second world, he fashioned the coconut in the shape of a human. That's why the outer part of the coconut shell has the design of two eyes and a mouth. The fiber on it is compared to human hair, the shell to the skeleton, the water to blood, and the kernel to our flesh. Therefore, offering a coconut signifies offering ourselves to God.
The coconut is called Shri Phal, meaning Goddess Lakshmi's fruit. Offering coconuts at different times holds different significance. Choosing the right coconut is essential in Sattvic worship. Green coconuts are not used in Puja; they are only used for drinking.
When a coconut is offered to Lord Bhairava, it is broken, and kumkum, black pepper, cloves, or other offerings are placed inside. A coconut should never be broken and offered to Vishnu and Lakshmi; a whole coconut should be offered. Jata coconuts can be offered to all Tamasic deities and to Lord Hanuman.
