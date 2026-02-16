Weekly Horoscope, February 16-22: Love, Career, Money, and Health Predictions
Weekly Horoscope Feb 16-22, 2026: Read the weekly horoscope (Aries to Pisces) and know about your love, career, money, and health. This week, the effect of 4 planets in Aquarius will require some signs to be cautious.
The third week of Feb 2026 is special. A rare five-planet conjunction in Aquarius will affect all signs. Find out what the next 7 days hold for you from the weekly horoscope.
Aries
Those in politics might see big success. Job benefits are likely. It's a good time for investments. Friends and relatives will be supportive. Youth will get career opportunities.
Taurus
You'll get relief from a long-term illness. Success in love is on the cards. A business trip is possible. Your life partner will be very supportive. Be careful about your father's health.
Gemini
Business expansion plans may form this week. You'll get a chance to help others. New business deals will be profitable. This is a favorable time for lovers. Avoid travel if not necessary.
Cancer
The unemployed might find jobs. A suitable match may come for the unmarried. A promotion is possible. Overconfidence can be harmful. Avoid meddling in others' affairs.
Leo
You might attend religious events. You'll get rid of diseases. Youth may get job offers from abroad. A great week for higher education. Don't be careless with your diet.
Virgo
A great week for your career. You might get a big responsibility at work. Your financial situation will improve. Success in love is likely. Good proposals for the unmarried.
Libra
A fantastic week for your love life. Favorable time for students. You'll get support from superiors at work. You'll gain respect in society. Avoid gossiping to prevent trouble.
Scorpio
You might get extra income this week. You'll succeed in money matters. You'll spend quality time with your spouse. A good time to start new work. You'll worry about your child's future.
Sagittarius
A good week for love. Students will get desired success. Health issues may resolve. Financial crunch will end. You might go on a romantic trip. Avoid lending money this week.
Capricorn
Your love life might get better. A big positive change in business is expected. You'll get relief from health issues. Settle court cases out of court. Overspending can mess up your budget.
Aquarius
You might plan a home renovation. A good time for finances; past investments may pay off. Closeness in marriage will increase. You'll have trouble repaying old debts.
Pisces
A happy atmosphere will prevail in the family. Love relationships will strengthen. Don't trust new people blindly. A sudden drop in expenses will bring joy. Your health will be better.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
