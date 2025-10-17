Discover which zodiac signs are considered the most selfish and manipulative. These signs often put themselves first, deceive others for personal gain, and mislead friends. Is your zodiac sign on the list?

Selfish Zodiac Sign: According to astrology, each of the twelve zodiac signs has different characteristics based on planets and stars. Due to their influence, every person's nature is different. Preferences are also different. Some help everyone and earn a good name. Others obstruct the work of others. They only want to grow. According to astrology, people of some zodiac signs always act selfishly. They mislead others for their own opportunities. Moreover, the chances of them cheating on friends are high. But these people perform well in their personal lives.

So let's see which zodiac signs are selfish...

Gemini

According to astrology, Geminis are ruled by Mercury. People of this zodiac sign love money very much. They befriend others to get their work done. They also have good communication skills. They know how to make others do their work easily. Whatever the situation, they selfishly plan for their own benefit. If they know someone is growing more than them, they do not hesitate to cause them any trouble. They easily change their words for their needs. Moreover, they also try to deceive their friends.

Leo

Leos are ruled by the Sun. Due to the influence of the Sun, they have a lot of courage and self-confidence. They always want respect in society. They do not hesitate to do whatever it takes to complete their own work. That is why they make rapid progress in their personal lives. They always think about their own interests.

Virgo

Virgos are ruled by Venus. They bring out their bad qualities according to time and circumstances. They ignore anyone as soon as their needs are met. They quickly make friends with new people. After their work is done, they act as if they have no relationship with others. If someone is in trouble or sorrow, they stay far away from them. However, they also have the quality of helping the poor. They possess such qualities with the blessings of Mercury.

Sagittarius

These zodiac signs act very intelligently under the influence of Jupiter. They know very well what to do to whom and when. That is why they are considered selfish. They always want praise. They plan to hurt others for their own happiness. They like to get respect in society. They can deceive anyone to make their work successful.

The four zodiac signs mentioned here are very selfish. But they are also at the forefront of helping others. They always make plans to increase their income and lead a happy life.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.