For Sagittarius, as these three planets are in the seventh house of this sign, marriage and job endeavors will be fulfilled very easily. There is a possibility of marrying a person from a wealthy family. Employees and unemployed will get foreign opportunities. They will start to fit well in their profession and business. They will be successful in any financial endeavor. Property disputes will be resolved favorably. They will get the yoga of power in their job. Health will improve.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.