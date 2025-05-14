Shani Ardhakendra Yog's positive impacts on Taurus, Pisces, and Cancer
According to Vedic astrology, Mercury and Saturn will be 45 degrees apart in May. This creates Ardhakendra Yoga.
Published : May 14 2025, 12:46 PM
2 Min read
In Vedic astrology, Saturn, the god of justice, is considered one of the most powerful and cruel planets. It changes zodiac sign after a certain period. After about 30 years, Saturn entered Pisces on March 29. On the other hand, Mercury, the prince of planets, is currently in Aries. On May 18, at 5:14 PM, Mercury and Saturn will be 45 degrees apart. This creates Ardhakendra Yoga. The formation of this yoga will bring immense success in every field for some zodiac signs and also unexpected financial gains.
Ardhakendra Yoga of Saturn and Mercury can be beneficial for Taurus. People of this zodiac sign can be blessed by the special grace of both planets. In such a situation, the stalled works of the people of this zodiac sign can be restarted. Along with this, your financial condition will be good, which will also help you to get rid of debt. Happiness can knock in life. Happiness and prosperity can be achieved. Employed people can also get more profit. People looking for new jobs can find success. Along with progress, salary is also increasing. You will spend quality time with your family. Health will also be good. This yoga can prove lucky for students. Students preparing for competitive exams can be successful. There are profits in business too.
Ardhakendra Yoga can prove lucky for Pisces zodiac sign people. You can have a good time with family and spouse. You can participate in any religious work. There may be profit from in-laws. Your dream of buying a property with your spouse can come true. Along with this, health will also be good. You can influence many people through your words and actions.
The half center of Mercury and Saturn in Rajyoga will bring luck to Cancerians. People engaged in self-employment, media and marketing can get more profit. There can be a great joy in life. Communication skills can also improve rapidly and job seekers can find good success. Many new opportunities can be found. There may be an increase in logical ability. You can travel many short distances. You can benefit from this. You may get a chance to go abroad. You will spend quality time with your mother. The atmosphere at home will be good.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
