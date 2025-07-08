Certain zodiac signs may face obstacles in career, finances, and family life due to planetary positions in 2025.

According to astrology, the 11th house lord is considered malefic for Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn; the 9th house lord is considered malefic for Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius; and the 7th house lord is considered malefic for the dual signs Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces. Let's see how this malefic force creates obstacles for various zodiac signs this year.

Aries

The 11th house lord of this shifting sign, Saturn, is the lord of sorrow. He obstructs progress in career and jobs. People of this zodiac sign will have problems from lower-level employees. They will engage in conspiracies and schemes. They will spread bad news. Some friends will turn into enemies. Currently, as Saturn is in the expenditure house and Rahu is in the affliction house, be cautious about these conspiracies and schemes for about a year and a half.

Taurus

The 9th house lord of this sign, Saturn, is the lord of sorrow. People of this sign will not have the opportunity to rely on luck except for their own efforts. They have the opportunity to climb one step at a time. There will be expected progress, but it will be very slow. Generally, there will be obstacles and hindrances from the father. A lot of work will have to be done in career, job, and business. Currently, as this Saturn is in a profitable position, there may not be many obstacles.

Gemini

The seventh house lord of this zodiac sign, Jupiter, is the lord of sorrow. There will be some form of obstacles with partners in career and business and with the spouse in the family. Their partners often interfere with their strategies. It is better for this zodiac sign to do their own career and business. There will also be a lack of cooperation from the spouse. Currently, the lord of sorrow, Jupiter, is in Gemini, so obstacles cannot be avoided for another year.

Cancer

The lord of the profit house, Venus, is the lord of sorrow for this sign. Friends and close associates create obstacles for this sign. Superiors become secret enemies. They will not allow you to rise to a higher level in your career and jobs. There are people who betray you after trusting you. Contacts with women will also hinder your progress. It is better to stay away from female colleagues in your career and jobs. As Venus is currently in the profit house, you need to be careful.

Leo

For this sign, the 9th house lord Mars is the lord of sorrow. Blood relatives and siblings create obstacles to progress. Officers also create obstacles in career and jobs. It is good to be careful about things like chronic illnesses and surgeries. Frequent job changes hinder progress. As Mars is currently in Leo, there may not be many obstacles or problems with anyone.

Virgo

The 7th house lord Jupiter is the lord of sorrow for this sign. There will be obstacles and hindrances from spouses and officers at every step. It is good to be careful with close friends. People of this zodiac sign are often envied. Some enemies will be in the form of friends. Because of them, this zodiac sign will have to face problems. As this Jupiter is currently in the tenth house, it is good to be careful with officers.

Libra

The 11th house lord Sun is the lord of sorrow for this sign. Problems arise from father and officers. Some part of the income is lost due to government institutions. Higher officials in career and jobs use this zodiac sign for selfish purposes. There will be many competitors in business. There will also be problems from some friends. Currently, as the Sun is in a fortunate position, these problems may be slightly reduced.

Scorpio

The 9th house lord Moon is the lord of sorrow for this sign. Obstacles and problems arise not only from the father's side but also from the mother's side. You will have to bear more family responsibilities. This creates a situation where you cannot focus on personal progress. There will be a lack of support from your father. You will experience a lot of trouble due to travel and transfers. As the Moon's transit is favorable at this time, there may not be much trouble.

Sagittarius

The 7th house lord Mercury is the lord of sorrow for this sign. Problems arise from the spouse. Seniors cause a lot of trouble at work and create obstacles. You will have to work hard for personal progress. There will be problems with partners in career and business and with colleagues at work. Relatives and uncles from the mother's side can also cause trouble. As Mercury is currently in favor, there may not be any obstacles to progress.

Capricorn

For this sign, the 11th house lord Mars is the lord of sorrow. This Mars mostly creates obstacles in the form of friends, brothers, and colleagues. You may not get the expected support and cooperation from colleagues in your career and jobs. There are many people who are jealous of this zodiac sign. Relatives keep spreading bad news. As Mars is currently in the eighth house, there are a lot of conspiracies and intrigues in your career, job, and business.

Aquarius

As the 9th house lord Venus is the lord of sorrow for this sign, there is a possibility of obstacles to progress from the father. Due to the father's poor condition or poor upbringing, lack of support from the father, progress may not be at the expected level. They may experience losses due to lack of foresight and malicious decisions. There will be a lot of rejection to cooperate at work. Currently, as this Venus is in the fourth house, the obstacles will be slightly reduced.

Pisces

The seventh house lord Mercury is the lord of sorrow for this sign. A lot of problems arise from colleagues at work. You may not get the support and cooperation you expect from them. There may also be obstacles and hindrances from your spouse. Business partners also create problems. Because of all this, personal progress is hindered. As Mercury is currently transiting in the fifth house, these problems may be reduced.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.