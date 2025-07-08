Aquarius weekly horoscope: Career, love, and health predictions
Even in this age of science, many of us still believe in astrology. Planetary movements impact our lives. Let's see what this week holds for Aquarius.
Career Progress
This week shows steady career progress for Aquarius. Well-planned projects will yield good results. There's a chance for recognition due to improved performance. Employees might receive praise from management. While business owners may not see huge profits, there won't be losses. Solutions to property disputes may emerge.
Maintain Composure
Handling domestic matters with restraint is crucial this week. Disregarding relatives' feelings could escalate minor issues. Communicate politely to avoid family conflicts. Be cautious in romantic relationships. Emotional outbursts might lead to unnecessary misunderstandings.
Focus on Health
No major health issues are foreseen this week. However, negligence could lead to infections or fatigue. Ten minutes of meditation or pranayama can boost mental peace. Maintain regular meal times and sleep schedules.
Spiritual Remedy
Reciting the Sundarakanda daily for a week is beneficial for peace and personal stability. It promotes mental calmness and boosts self-confidence.
Be Cautious
Due to Mercury's influence, be mindful of your words and actions this week. Avoid unnecessary discussions and criticism. The Moon's influence might increase mental stress regarding family matters. Respond to everything calmly and thoughtfully.
Sky blue and purple are favorable colors for Aquarius this week. Lucky numbers are 4 and 8. "Think before you speak, analyze before you act" is a good motto for Aquarius this week.
