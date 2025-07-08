Image Credit : Asianet News

Due to Mercury's influence, be mindful of your words and actions this week. Avoid unnecessary discussions and criticism. The Moon's influence might increase mental stress regarding family matters. Respond to everything calmly and thoughtfully.

Sky blue and purple are favorable colors for Aquarius this week. Lucky numbers are 4 and 8. "Think before you speak, analyze before you act" is a good motto for Aquarius this week.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.