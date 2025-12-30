Venus Transit in Gemini in 2026: 3 Zodiac Signs to Get Good Luck for 26 Days
The transit of Venus into Gemini brings positive changes and good fortune for 26 days. This planetary movement is expected to resolve financial issues and boost luck, especially for three zodiac signs set to benefit the most.
Venus Transit
In 2026, Venus enters Gemini, ruled by Mercury. This change brings positive and negative shifts. Some benefit, others face losses. Let's see who gets lucky from this transit.
Leo
This Venus transit is very beneficial for Leo. Status and prestige will rise. Starting new projects can be profitable. Strong chances for an income boost. Hard work pays off.
Libra
This Venus transit is also good for Libra. You'll see gains in career and business. It's a good time for investments. Your job search might succeed. Students will also succeed.
Gemini
This transit is auspicious for Gemini. Students may get good exam results. Opportunities for progress in education and business. Marriage could be finalized. Health will be favorable.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
