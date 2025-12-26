Mars-Sun Conjunction 2026: Inauspicious Yoga and Its Impact on Zodiac Signs
The 2026 Mars and Sun conjunction is considered inauspicious in astrology and may bring challenges, losses, and setbacks for certain zodiac signs. Check if your sign is affected and learn how this planetary alignment could influence your year ahead.
Aries
This conjunction can have a big impact on Aries, as Mars is their ruling planet. In 2026, avoid rushing into career and financial matters. Hasty decisions can be harmful.
Taurus
For Taurus, the Sun-Mars conjunction can make you aggressive. Your ego might flare up, leading to disagreements. You'll get more responsibility, but be patient or you could mess up.
Gemini
This conjunction is very unlucky for Gemini, increasing mental stress. Sudden anger and doubt can create distance in relationships. Taking financial risks could be costly.
Leo
For Leos, this conjunction can cause inner turmoil. You'll have chances to make big career decisions, but rushing could be harmful. You might clash with friends, so communicate calmly.
Scorpio
Scorpio is a sensitive sign, and this conjunction can increase stress. In 2026, avoid making decisions based on emotions. Health and spending concerns may arise.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
