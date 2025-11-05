Venus Transit on November 7: Three Zodiac Signs Set for a Luxurious Life
From November 7, Venus enters Rahu Nakshatra, bringing luxury and prosperity to three zodiac signs. Blessed by Venus, these signs will experience wealth, comfort, and positive changes in their lives.
Venus Transit
A well-placed Venus in a horoscope brings luxury, love, and joy. On Nov 7, Venus enters Swati nakshatra, ruled by Rahu, which could bring some temporary bad luck.
Aries
Venus entering Rahu's nakshatra, Swati, is good for Aries. Life will be positive, and it's a great time for investments. Watch out for minor health issues. Good news for students.
Gemini
Venus in Swati nakshatra is very beneficial for Gemini, bringing financial stability. It's a lucky time for careers. Love life may have ups and downs; talk things out.
Leo
Venus in Swati nakshatra is very auspicious for Leo, bringing great career opportunities. A fun atmosphere will prevail at home. Handle minor partner conflicts with patience.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.