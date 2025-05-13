Image Credit : Freepik

This is a time of career advancement for Capricorns. The transit of Venus can bring promotion, salary increase and new job opportunities. This is a time to enhance your personality, and your confidence will also increase. From a financial point of view also there are chances of profit, which will strengthen your financial position. There will be sweetness in your relationship with your spouse and there will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in your family life.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.