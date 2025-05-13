Venus forms Malavya Rajyoga: Prosperity for these zodiac signs
According to astrology, Venus is considered the factor of wealth, happiness, love, and prosperity.
From June 29 to July 26, Venus will transit in Taurus, creating the highly auspicious Malavya Rajyoga. According to astrology, Venus is considered the factor of wealth, happiness, love, and prosperity, and when it enters its exalted sign Taurus, it indicates an increase in material comforts, wealth, and property in a person's life. This time brings special luck to some zodiac signs, and new opportunities for change and success may open up in their lives.
This time will be very auspicious for Taurus people. Venus will transit in your zodiac sign, which will bring special changes in your life. During this time your confidence will increase and you will achieve success in your work. Profit opportunities may arise in business and new sources of income will open up. You can fully enjoy material comforts. There are possibilities of promotion and salary increase for employees.
This time will be very auspicious for Leo people. Due to the influence of Venus transit, there are chances of success in career and business. You will get support from senior officers at your workplace, which will also increase your efficiency. Financially this time will be very beneficial for you. There may be good opportunities for increase in income and financial gain. Also, during this time you will also get balance and happiness in your family life.
This time will be very beneficial for Virgo people. The transit of Venus can make you financially strong. During this time you will control your expenses and get new income opportunities. There are also chances of success in business, which will improve your position. You may decide to pursue higher education or learn a new skill, which will give you good benefits in the future. Property related plans can also be successful during this time.
This is a time of career advancement for Capricorns. The transit of Venus can bring promotion, salary increase and new job opportunities. This is a time to enhance your personality, and your confidence will also increase. From a financial point of view also there are chances of profit, which will strengthen your financial position. There will be sweetness in your relationship with your spouse and there will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in your family life.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.