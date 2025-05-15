Image Credit : Freepik

Gemini: After 12 years, Gajalakshmi Rajyoga brings auspiciousness. Social standing improves, luck prevails, and parenthood desires may be fulfilled. Long-pending tasks near completion. Income rises, finances strengthen, and marriage proposals may come. Business ventures may benefit from government schemes, and family time will be cherished.

