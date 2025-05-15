Venus-Jupiter conjunction to bring luck for Leo, Taurus, Gemini, and more
Venus and Jupiter will together create Malavya and Gajalakshmi Rajyoga, proving lucky for 5 zodiac signs.
| Published : May 15 2025, 02:45 PM
2 Min read
Image Credit : Twitter
Leo: Malavya Rajyoga indicates increased income. Investments are favored. Stalled work gains momentum. Overseas job opportunities, promotions, and social recognition are possible. Gajalakshmi Rajyoga suggests foreign travel or benefits, investment profits, and gains in speculative ventures. Family time will be enjoyable, and finances remain strong.
Image Credit : Freepik
Taurus: Venus transit and Malavya Rajyoga in June bring luck. Marital life thrives, marriage proposals may arise, and reconnecting with old friends is likely. Unexpected financial gains, quality family time, and completion of pending tasks are foreseen. Luck, confidence, material comforts, and support from relatives are on the horizon.
Image Credit : Freepik
Cancer: Malavya Rajyoga brings fruitful results and favorable luck. Promotions, financial gains, and new business deals are possible. Speculative ventures are favored, leading to potential profits. Income may rise significantly, and investment opportunities are strong. Confidence will increase.
Image Credit : Freepik
Libra: Gajalakshmi Rajyoga proves beneficial, bringing promotions, salary increases, and travel opportunities. Spiritual inclination grows, and good news from children is anticipated. Confidence, higher education pursuits, material comforts, and business profits are likely. New career advancement opportunities will emerge.
Image Credit : Freepik
Gemini: After 12 years, Gajalakshmi Rajyoga brings auspiciousness. Social standing improves, luck prevails, and parenthood desires may be fulfilled. Long-pending tasks near completion. Income rises, finances strengthen, and marriage proposals may come. Business ventures may benefit from government schemes, and family time will be cherished.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
