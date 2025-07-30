- Home
- Astrology
- Vastu Tips for Wealth: Keep These Items in the South Direction for Financial Abundance
Vastu Tips for Wealth: Keep These Items in the South Direction for Financial Abundance
The south direction is often considered inauspicious, associated with Yama, the god of death. However, Vastu suggests that placing specific items in this direction can alleviate financial problems and bring prosperity.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Vastu Tips for Welath
Like astrology, Vastu Shastra significantly influences our lives. Simply buying a house according to Vastu isn't enough; the placement of objects within the home must also align with Vastu principles for a harmonious and prosperous life. Specifically, to avoid financial problems, certain Vastu changes are recommended.
Lakshmi's Grace
Vastu considers the south direction as the abode of Yama and ancestors, symbolizing status and reputation. While often perceived as inauspicious, Vastu states that placing specific items in this direction can attract happiness, well-being, wealth, and abundance.
Broom
A broom symbolizes Goddess Lakshmi. Placing it in the south direction, hidden from view, is believed to invite her blessings. It should be positioned discreetly, out of sight of visitors.
Gold
Storing valuables or gold in the south direction is considered auspicious, inviting Kubera's blessings. Placing a Jade plant, also known as a lucky plant, in this direction is believed to bring success in all endeavors.
Phoenix Bird
Hanging a picture of a Phoenix bird in the south direction is considered auspicious, attracting positivity and ensuring financial abundance. Such pictures are often seen in wealthy homes. Implementing these four changes is believed to attract Lakshmi's grace and eliminate financial worries.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.