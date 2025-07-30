Image Credit : Getty

Aries are impulsive and quick to react when angry. They often don't like to ask others about things they don't understand and move on quickly. If something's wrong, they don't dwell on it. They wait for the other person to apologize first but don't hold grudges for long.

