Vastu tips for a harmonious marriage: Simple bedroom changes that matter
According to Vastu Shastra, making certain changes in the home, especially the bedroom, can reduce conflicts between couples and promote a happy married life.
| Published : Apr 25 2025, 02:51 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
15
Arguments between couples are common. However, for some, these disputes escalate, leading to distress and even divorce. Vastu suggests that certain changes in the home can alleviate these issues and foster happiness.
25
Vastu defects that can cause marital problems include an incorrectly positioned bedroom. For a harmonious relationship, the bedroom should ideally be in the southwest direction.
35
Avoid placing mirrors opposite the bed, as this can lead to frequent arguments. If removal is difficult, cover the mirror at night. Also, avoid storing unused items under the bed, as this can increase negative energy.
45
Place a pair of lovebird or swan figurines in the southwest corner of the bedroom. Keep fresh flowers in the room and consider hanging a painting of a loving couple in the northwest or southwest direction.
55
Ensure both partners sleep with their heads pointing south. Avoid having a TV in the bedroom. These precautions can help prevent marital discord.
Top Stories