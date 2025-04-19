Almost every Hindu home has a small temple with pictures or idols of several deities. According to Vastu, pictures of certain deities should not be kept at home.

In Hinduism, there is a tradition of worshiping idols and pictures of deities. Almost every Hindu family has a small temple in their home, where there are pictures of many deities. According to Vastu Shastra, one should avoid keeping pictures of certain deities at home, as doing so brings inauspicious results instead of auspicious ones. Know further which deities are these…

Do not keep the idol of Nataraj at home

One form of Lord Shiva is Nataraj. In this form, Lord Shiva appears in a dance posture, but this is not entirely true. The Nataraj posture is a replica of Lord Shiva's Tandava dance, which is the angry form of Mahadev. It is not considered auspicious to keep it at home. Therefore, the idol or picture of Nataraj should not be kept at home.

Do not keep the picture of Bhairav Maharaj also

Bhairav is also a fierce incarnation of Lord Shiva. Bhairav is worshiped by Tantric method. Meat, alcohol etc. are used in his worship. Bhairav is also a deity of Tantra, so his picture should not be kept at home.

Do not keep the idol of Shani Dev at home

In astrology, Saturn is called a cruel planet. On whomever his sight falls, his bad days begin. Therefore, if you want to worship Shani Dev, you can go to the temple and do it. Installing the idol of Shani Dev at home is not right from the Vastu point of view.

Do not keep the picture of Goddess Kali also

Kali is also one of the 9 incarnations of Goddess Durga. This is a very fierce form of the Goddess. Her worship should be done outside the house, so keeping her picture or idol at home is also not considered auspicious. This should be avoided.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.