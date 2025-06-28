According to astrology, each zodiac sign is protected by a deity. In this article, learn which deity protects which zodiac sign. Know and worship the god associated with your zodiac sign.

In Astrology, an important aspect of our lives is understanding how planets and deities influence us based on our zodiac signs. We can learn about the behavior and characteristics of people belonging to different zodiac signs, and also determine which deity bestows their special grace upon us. So, let's find out which deity loves and protects your zodiac sign among the 12 signs.

Aries

The ruling planet of Aries is Mars. Aries individuals are very determined and courageous. Goddess Durga bestows courage and strength upon them. Therefore, Goddess Durga is the favored deity of Aries.

Taurus

Taurus is ruled by Venus. These people are very luxurious by nature. Goddess Lakshmi represents prosperity and stability. Goddess Lakshmi desires to connect with Taurus individuals. Therefore, you should worship Goddess Lakshmi.

Gemini

Gemini individuals are ruled by Mercury. Goddess Saraswati represents wisdom and communication. If the communication of these individuals is aligned with Goddess Saraswati, they progress very quickly in life.

Cancer

Cancer individuals are ruled by the Moon. These people should worship Goddess Parvati. Mother Parvati represents nurturing and family harmony and desires to connect with them.

Leo

Leo is ruled by the Sun. Goddess Kali represents power and transformation, and the goddess desires to connect with them. These people are advised to worship Ma Kali for strength and power.

Virgo

Virgo individuals are ruled by Mercury. These people have a connection with Goddess Annapurna, who represents nourishment and care. These people should worship Mother Annapurna.

Libra

Libra individuals are ruled by Venus. Goddess Rati, who represents love and beauty, desires to connect with Libra individuals.

Scorpio

Scorpio is ruled by Mars. Goddess Chamunda represents protection and mystery, and since these people desire to connect with this goddess, they should worship her regularly.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius natives are under the rule of Jupiter. Goddess Saraswati represents knowledge. Therefore, Sagittarius people desire to connect with this deity.

Capricorn

Capricorn individuals are ruled by Saturn. Goddess Durga, who is responsible for discipline and resilience, desires to connect with them.

Aquarius

Aquarius individuals are ruled by Saturn. They should worship Goddess Matangi for creativity and originality. Goddess Matangi desires to create a connection with these natives.

Pisces

Pisces is ruled by Jupiter. Goddess Lakshmi represents spiritual wealth and compassion. She desires to bless Pisces, so it is good for them to pray to this goddess.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.