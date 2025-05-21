- Home
- Astrology
- Unlucky Zodiac Signs, May 21: Challenging day ahead for Aries, Cancer, Scorpio, and more
Unlucky Zodiac Signs, May 21: Challenging day ahead for Aries, Cancer, Scorpio, and more
Unlucky Zodiac Signs of May 21, 2025: Wednesday, May 21st, will be a negative day for 5 zodiac signs. They will be troubled by seasonal illnesses, may experience financial loss, and could have disputes with relatives.
| Published : May 21 2025, 08:35 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
16
Image Credit : Freepik
Unlucky Horoscope for May 21, 2025
May 21, 2025, Wednesday could be very negative for 5 zodiac signs. They will face constant problems, potential health issues, seasonal illnesses, and financial losses. Lent money might get stuck, and disputes with relatives are possible. These are today's unlucky signs: Aries, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, and Aquarius.
26
Image Credit : Freepik
Aries Horoscope Today, May 21, 2025
Marital problems may increase for Aries. Control your speech to avoid disputes. Old illnesses may resurface. Workplace issues with colleagues are possible. Incoming money might be delayed.
36
Image Credit : Freepik
Cancer Horoscope Today, May 21, 2025
Someone might speak ill of Cancer. Not a good day for students. Stomach aches are possible. Legal issues may arise. Someone might conspire against you. Be cautious with financial transactions.
46
Image Credit : Freepik
Libra Horoscope Today, May 21, 2025
Troublesome day for Libra's love life. A secret might be revealed, potentially harming your reputation. Avoid risky investments. Stay away from disputes. New ventures might fail.
56
Image Credit : Freepik
Scorpio Horoscope Today, May 21, 2025
Poor exam results for Scorpio students. Indigestion due to irregular eating habits. Don't sign documents without reading them; you might be deceived. Strain in romantic relationships. Concerns about children's health.
66
Image Credit : Freepik
Pisces Horoscope Today, May 21, 2025
Overspending could disrupt Pisces' budget. Unfinished tasks may cause stress. Someone's words might hurt you. Tension regarding mother's health. Stress in love life. Time wasted on unproductive activities.
Top Stories