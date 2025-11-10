Mercury Retrograde 2025: Trouble Ahead for 4 Unlucky Zodiac Signs
Mercury Retrograde 2025: On November 10, Mercury begins its retrograde motion, bringing confusion, delays, and challenges for four zodiac signs. Find out which signs will face problems during this planetary phase.
Mercury Retrograde 2025
In astrology, Mercury, the prince of planets, rules communication. On November 10, it goes retrograde in Scorpio for 20 days, bringing challenges for some zodiac signs.
Aries
Mercury retrogrades in your 8th house, affecting finances. You might face unexpected money problems or debt. Be careful with investments and partners.
Taurus
Mercury retrogrades in your 7th house of relationships. Expect confusion in love life. Old issues may return. Avoid new business deals as misunderstandings can occur.
Leo
Mercury retrogrades in your 4th house of home and family. This may cause family health worries and reduce your peace of mind. Postpone property or vehicle deals.
Libra
Retrograde in your 2nd house affects speech & money. Watch your words to avoid fights.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.