Rare Saturn–Jupiter Conjunction: 3 Zodiac Signs to Receive Luck and Wealth for 17 Days
Jupiter goes retrograde on November 11, 2025, and Saturn goes direct on November 28, 2025. This rare planetary alignment is happening after decades. See the positive effects on 3 zodiac signs.
Saturn and Jupiter
Gemini
This transit is great for Gemini. You'll see benefits in your personal and professional life, with chances for career growth, financial gains, and family time. Your status will rise.
Capricorn
This planetary shift is lucky for Capricorn. Investments will be profitable, your income will rise, and you'll save money. Stuck funds will be recovered, and you'll get family support.
Aquarius
With Saturn as its lord, Aquarius natives in their final Sade Sati phase are lucky. As Saturn goes direct, your plans will succeed and hard work pays off. Expect new duties.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.